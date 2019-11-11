ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: Exports continue to decrease in September ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Estonia's foreign trade by month from 2017-2019.
Estonia's foreign trade by month from 2017-2019. Source: Statistics Estonia
News

Exports decreased in September by 3 percent compared to the same time period in 2018, figures released by Statistics Estonia show, continuing a downward trend which has lasted for several months.

In the third quarter, defined as July, August, and September, exports decreased by 2 percent, having increased in the first two quarters.

In the third quarter of 2019, exports of goods from Estonia amounted to €3.5 billion and imports to Estonia by nearly €4 billion. The trade deficit was €458 million in the third quarter, which is by €86 million more than in the third quarter of 2018.

In the third quarter, Estonia exported goods to 162 countries and imported goods from 114 countries. During the first nine months of this year, exports of goods increased 2 percent and imports 1 percent compared to the same period last year.

In September, Estonia's exports amounted to €1.19 billion and imports to €1.36 billion at current prices. The trade deficit was €157 million, which is €73 million more than in September 2018.

The top destination countries of Estonia's exports were too Finland which had 17 percent of total exports, Sweden with 10 percent, and Latvia with a total of 9 percent.

The biggest decrease occurred in exports to the USA which were down by €58 million and to Singapore which had a decline of €32 million. However, exports to Denmark increased by €21 million. Exports of electrical equipment decreased to the USA and exports of mineral products decreased to Singapore but increased to Denmark.

The biggest exports from Estonia were electrical equipment, mineral products, agricultural products and food preparations which each amounted to 12 percent of Estonia's total exports.

But, the greatest impact on the decline in exports came from mineral products which were down by €66 million and electrical equipment which were down by €55 million. Exports increased the most for agricultural products and food preparations which increased by €49 million.

Goods of Estonian origin accounted for 72 percent of the total exports of goods. But exports decreased by 2 percent and re-exports by 5 percent compared to September 2018.

The main countries of consignment were Finland which had 13 percent of total imports, and Germany and Lithuania which both received 10%. Imports increased the most from Latvia with an increase of €19 million, Germany up by €18 million and USA up by €14 million. The biggest increases were in imports of mineral products from Latvia (motor spirit), transport equipment (passenger cars) from Germany and electrical equipment from the USA (parts of communication equipment). Imports decreased the most from Russia which were down by €31 million, mainly on account of mineral products.

The main commodities imported to Estonia were electrical equipment and mineral products which were both 12 percent of total imports and mechanical appliances which made up 11 percent of the total. The biggest increase occurred in the imports of agricultural products, food preparations, and raw materials and products of the chemical industry which both increased by €24 million and transport equipment by €21 million. The imports of mineral products declined by €49 million and electrical equipment by €14 million and decreased the most.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

exportsstatistics estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:35

LHV to wind up investment fund investing in Estonia

13:07

Tallinn launches pilot project which charges landlords for snow removal

12:29

President to speak at Paris Peace Forum

12:04

Estonia's contribution to EU budget to increase from 2021

11:37

Paper: Tallinn could end up Europe's most segregated capital

11:05

Margus Hunt's Colts lose at home to Miami Dolphins

10:31

Paper: Number of child speech impairment cases up amid therapist shortage

10:07

Statistics: Exports continue to decrease in September

09:35

New head of delegation to NATO's parliamentary assembly appointed

09:06

Debenhams opens in Tallinn's T1 Mall

08:33

Former IT minister Kert Kingo appointed to legal affairs committee

10.11

Minister: Prosecutor's Office has undergone major development in five years

10.11

MEP Paet, others expecting law on Magnitsky list from new Commission

10.11

Estonia left out of Commission's EU budget talks

10.11

Gallery: Arvi Karotam named 2019 Father of the Year

10.11

Three Estonian films featured in New York Baltic Film Festival

10.11

Ministry: Chinese market successfully opened for Estonian food

10.11

Bank of Estonia: Pension reform to bring pressure for tax increase with it

10.11

Elektrilevi receives nearly 30 damage claims after October storm

09.11

Interview: Finnish Prosecutor General Raija Toiviainen in Tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: