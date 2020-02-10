ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: Trade in 2019 steady on year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Shipping containers.
Shipping containers. Source: ERR/EBU
News

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday, in 2019, compared to 2018, goods exports remained steady and imports decreased by 1 percent. The substantial increase in trade in the first half of the year compensated for the decrease in the second half.

In 2019, Estonia's goods exports totaled €14.4 billion and imports €16.1 billion at current prices.

The trade deficit stood at €1.69 billion, with its decrease due primarily to an increase in the exports of agricultural products and food preparations. The largest deficit was registered in trade in transport equipment and in raw materials and products of the chemical industry. The largest surplus was recorded in trade in wood and articles of wood as well as miscellaneous manufactured articles.

Estonia exported goods to 183 countries and imported goods from 145 countries. A positive foreign trade balance was recorded with 137 countries. The share of European Union countries (including the United Kingdom) in Estonia's total exports was 70 percent and, in total imports, 79 percent. In trade with EU countries, exports increased by 3 percent and imports by 1 percent. Trade in goods with non-EU countries, meanwhile decreased — exports by 8 percent and imports by 7 percent.

The top destination countries of Estonia's exports were Finland, Sweden and Latvia. The biggest increase occurred in exports to Denmark (up by €127 million) and Spain (up by €86 million), where fuels were exported more. Exports decreased the most, meanwhile, to Singapore (down by €178 million) and Latvia (down by €71 million).

Similarly to previous years, the biggest exports from Estonia were electrical equipment, mineral products, and wood and articles of wood. The greatest impact on exports came from agricultural products and food preparations (up by €226 million), transport equipment (up by €142 million) and mechanical appliances (up by €106 million). Exports decreased the most for mineral products (down by €450 million) and electrical equipment (down by €184 million).

Goods of Estonian origin accounted for 71 percent of the total exports of goods. Compared to 2018, their exports decreased by 1 percent and re-exports increased by 3 percent. There was a significant decrease in the exports of mineral products and electrical equipment of Estonian origin. The exports of agricultural products and food preparations increased. The main export countries for goods of Estonian origin were Finland, Sweden and the United States.

The primary countries of consignment in 2019 were Finland, Lithuania and Germany. Imports decreased the most from Belarus (decrease in the export of fuels) and the Netherlands (electrical equipment). Imports increased the most from Sweden (more cars imported), Latvia (increased fuel imports) and Lithuania (more electrical equipment imported).

The main commodities imported to Estonia were mineral products, electrical equipment and transport equipment. The biggest decrease occurred in the imports of mineral products and electrical equipment and the biggest increase in the imports of transport equipment.

In December 2019, the exports of goods from Estonia amounted to €1.1 billion and imports to Estonia to €1.3 billion. On year, exports increased by 1 percent and imports by 3 percent. In December 2019, growth in exports was affected most by cereals and growth in imports by fuels.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

exportsstatistics estoniatradeimports
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:19

New Tartu coalition agreement signed

13:51

EKRE wants new university funding model

13:20

Health Board: Ads for medications often mislead people

12:47

Sharing economy exempt from labor taxes due to past decision

12:13

Statistics: Trade in 2019 steady on year

11:46

Tartu plans to expand smart bike cycle network

11:19

Martin Helme: No need to fear sudden land tax increase in coming years

10:42

Estonian artist's exhibition about city of evacuated people from Chernobyl

10:22

80 Tartu hospital doctors sign joint appeal to minister, mayor, rector

09:51

3.8 million tourists accommodated in Estonia in 2019

09:16

Storm winds leave thousands without power

08:53

Interior minister meets high-level law enforcement officials on US trip

08:24

Women's epee team knocked out in Barcelona quarter finals

09.02

Low pressure area brings strong winds to islands overnight Sunday

09.02

In case you missed it, Monday, February 3- Sunday, February 9

09.02

Estonia loses Fed Cup Ukraine encounter

09.02

Politicians react to MEP's calls to remove disloyal diplomats

09.02

Katrina Lehis wins Barcelona individual Epee world championship round

08.02

Number of UK Estonian e-residents triples following Brexit

08.02

Study: Estonian pensioners have highest poverty risk in EU

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: