Minister: Estonia hoping to see more products allowed on Chinese market

Estonia is seeking to expand the list of products allowed onto the Chinese market, and negotiations for the export of beef and cod are already underway as well, Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE) said.

Järvik met with Li Guo, vice minister and CPC committee member of the General Administration of Customs of China, on Wednesday, with whom he discussed unresolved issues as well as further cooperation. At their meeting, the Estonian minister highlighted important topics with which Estonia would like to move forward, including the expansion of the list of products allowed onto the Chinese market, ministry spokespeople said.

"We will submit the questionnaire on beef to Chinese authorities at the beginning of next year, and, regarding cod, we want to receive a permit under simplified procedure," he continued. "We hope that we will quickly get to registering interested companies in the export of poultry, on which an agreement has already been reached."

Representatives of the Chinese customs authority promised at the meeting that the cod protocol would soon be ready for signing, adding that they would provide feedback ont the registration of poultry companies in the near future as well.

Mutual interest growing in Estonian exports

"Estonian companies and food producers continue to be very interested in the Chinese market," Järvik said. "At the Chinese import fair, I will be accompanied by a business delegation consisting of Estonian food and drinks sector representatives, all of whom are hoping to find partners and launch their exports to the Chinese market."

Exports of agricultural products and foodstuffs of Estonian origin to China has been experiencing growth in recent years. In the first eight months of 2019, €6 million worth of goods of Estonian origin have been imported to China. Exports have increased 28 percent on year as well.

Järvik's meeting with Li Guo took place in the framework of a visit to China during which the minister is to attend the country's largest international fair, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, as well as host guests at a reception introducing Estonian food and food culture.

