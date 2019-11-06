ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Minister: Estonia hoping to see more products allowed on Chinese market ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE) with Li Guo, vice minister and CPC committee member of the General Administration of Customs of China, on Wednesday. Nov. 6, 2019.
Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE) with Li Guo, vice minister and CPC committee member of the General Administration of Customs of China, on Wednesday. Nov. 6, 2019. Source: Ministry of Rural Affairs
Economy

Estonia is seeking to expand the list of products allowed onto the Chinese market, and negotiations for the export of beef and cod are already underway as well, Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE) said.

Järvik met with Li Guo, vice minister and CPC committee member of the General Administration of Customs of China, on Wednesday, with whom he discussed unresolved issues as well as further cooperation. At their meeting, the Estonian minister highlighted important topics with which Estonia would like to move forward, including the expansion of the list of products allowed onto the Chinese market, ministry spokespeople said.

"We will submit the questionnaire on beef to Chinese authorities at the beginning of next year, and, regarding cod, we want to receive a permit under simplified procedure," he continued. "We hope that we will quickly get to registering interested companies in the export of poultry, on which an agreement has already been reached."

Representatives of the Chinese customs authority promised at the meeting that the cod protocol would soon be ready for signing, adding that they would provide feedback ont the registration of poultry companies in the near future as well.

Mutual interest growing in Estonian exports

"Estonian companies and food producers continue to be very interested in the Chinese market," Järvik said. "At the Chinese import fair, I will be accompanied by a business delegation consisting of Estonian food and drinks sector representatives, all of whom are hoping to find partners and launch their exports to the Chinese market."

Exports of agricultural products and foodstuffs of Estonian origin to China has been experiencing growth in recent years. In the first eight months of 2019, €6 million worth of goods of Estonian origin have been imported to China. Exports have increased 28 percent on year as well.

Järvik's meeting with Li Guo took place in the framework of a visit to China during which the minister is to attend the country's largest international fair, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, as well as host guests at a reception introducing Estonian food and food culture.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

exportsministry of rural affairschinafood products
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

LATEST NEWS
13:22

Minister: Estonia hoping to see more products allowed on Chinese market

12:53

African swine fever detected in Viljandi, Saare Counties

12:25

Gallery: Top three winning designs unveiled for Ülemiste terminal

11:53

Second pillar pension reform continues to divide politicians

11:20

Tallinn Airport October passenger numbers up 11 percent on year

10:57

Rescue board leaders: Storm information available, not always used

10:16

Gallery: President Kaljulaid on visit to Kuwait

09:51

Drivers in South Estonia should switch to winter tires immediately

09:32

Construction worker in Tallinn dies after fall

08:59

September accommodated tourist numbers up on year

07:58

Press council urges sensitivity, following regulations, in suicide coverage

05.11

Moscow: Estonia refused Russian deputy prime minister's plane into airspace

05.11

What the papers say: Flooding in Võru, bikers' Christmas candy drive

05.11

Centre, Reform and SDE all have substantial debts

05.11

Centre Party has to pay €6,000 for local elections advertising infringement

05.11

EKRE MP says party should file civil lawsuit against Mary Kross

05.11

Police swoop on youth online drug ring

05.11

Bank of Estonia analysis warns of negative impact of pension reforms

05.11

Tallinn city government to approve new alcohol restrictions

05.11

Luminor to begin offering debt capital markets services

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: