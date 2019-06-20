Rural Affairs Ministry: Cooperation with China guaranteeing export growth

Currently on a four-day visit to Estonia, Vice Minister Zhang Jiwen of the General Administration of Customs of China met with Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE) on Wednesday. A memorandum of understanding was signed at the meeting concerning export and import food safety, the ministry wrote in a press release.

The vice minister is in Estonia to visit several agricultural businesses as well as local officials. According to Järvik, export of Estonian agricultural products to China has grown, and cooperation with China is better than it has ever been.

"Estonian businesses are very interested in the Chinese market, which is why we have signed four food safety agreements, on sprat and Baltic herring, dairy products, poultry, and salmon and trout," Järvik explained. "We also want to start negotiations about agreements on beef, cod, and organic cereals," he added.

The memorandum signed on Wednesday, then, treats food safety in more detail. This, along with the supervision of Estonian agricultural businesses, is the main focus of Vice Minister Zhang Jiwen's visit as well, who is traveling with a high-level delegation, the ministry wrote further.

Estonian exports of agricultural products and food to China have grown in recent years, and in the year 2018 totalled €9.9 million. In 2018 alone, they increased by 55 percent, or €3.5 million, the ministry wrote.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!