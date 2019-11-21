Statistics: Average gross hourly earnings continue to increase

Managers had the highest gross hourly earnings while elementary occupations workers had the lowest in 2018, preliminary data analysed by Statistics Estonia shows.

The newly released data shows that in 2018 the gross hourly earnings of managers were highest at €11 and those of elementary occupations workers were lowest €4.6.

The average gross hourly earnings increased by 29% in four years. Compared to 2014, the gross hourly earnings increased the most for skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers at 36 percent and service and sales workers by 35 percent. The smallest earnings increase has been for technicians and associate professionals at 22 percent.

The International Labour Organization defines elementary occupation workers as belonging to the following groups: Sales and services elementary occupations, agricultural, fishery and related labourers, and labourers in mining, construction, manufacturing and transport.

Average gross hourly earnings continue to increase in 2018 according to preliminary data. Source: Statistics Estonia

