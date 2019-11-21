ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: Average gross hourly earnings continue to increase ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Construction workers working for an Estonian company.
Construction workers working for an Estonian company. Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR
News

Managers had the highest gross hourly earnings while elementary occupations workers had the lowest in 2018, preliminary data analysed by Statistics Estonia shows.

The newly released data shows that in 2018 the gross hourly earnings of managers were highest at €11 and those of elementary occupations workers were lowest €4.6.

The average gross hourly earnings increased by 29% in four years. Compared to 2014, the gross hourly earnings increased the most for skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers at 36 percent and service and sales workers by 35 percent. The smallest earnings increase has been for technicians and associate professionals at 22 percent. 

The International Labour Organization defines elementary occupation workers as belonging to the following groups: Sales and services elementary occupations, agricultural, fishery and related labourers, and labourers in mining, construction, manufacturing and transport.

Average gross hourly earnings continue to increase in 2018 according to preliminary data. Source: Statistics Estonia

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

statistics estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:31

Secretary of state's Järvik report: Minister exceeded his powers

15:30

Juhan Sarv appointed to Supreme Court

14:57

Ratas: Decision about Järvik's future will be made next week Updated

14:37

KFC expanding to Tartu, Narva in 2020

13:56

Tartu's Christmas village opens on Dec. 1

13:35

Statistics: Average gross hourly earnings continue to increase

13:02

Tallinn kindergartens increase fees

12:39

Police arrest man caught stalking children in Tallinn

12:04

Estonia defeats Denmark 9:4 in European Curling Championships

11:35

VTA deputy director: Thank Danes for uncovering listeria problem

11:02

Police: We take threats very seriously

10:31

Järvik issues draft order to release ministry secretary general

10:04

Paper: Bid for Patarei Sea Fortress more than €4.5 million

09:38

Ratas discusses bilateral cooperation with Dutch prime minister

09:08

E-services inaccessible after rats chew through wires

08:30

Suspicions of locals around minister's past land deal in Järvakandi

20.11

Paper: Russian oligarch Mikhail Abyzov was major Swedbank Estonia client

20.11

What the papers say: NATO, education and the PÖFF film festival

20.11

Riigikogu passes extraordinary €7 pension hike

20.11

Paper: Latvian minister of defense has no information about NATO plan B

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: