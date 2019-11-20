October industrial producer price index down 1.7 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia, the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output in October fell by 0.4 percent compared to September and 1.7 percent on year.

On month, October's industrial PPI was affected more than average by a price decrease in the manufacture of wood and wood products, electricity and heat and energy supply as well as the manufacture of paper and paper products. A price increase in the manufacture of electronic equipment also had an impact on the index.

On year, the index was affected primarily by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment, but also by a price increase in electricity supply.

The export price index, meanwhile, decreased by 0.4 percent on month. The prices of oil products, paper and paper products as well as electricity decreased the most, while the prices of apparel, leather products and footwear, and peat products increased. The export price index fell by 3.2 percent on year.

The import price index decreased by 0.3 percent on month, with the prices of electricity, agricultural and oil products decreasing more than average and the prices of leather products and footwear as well as building materials increasing. The import price index fell by 1.3 percent on year.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!