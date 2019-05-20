ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

April industrial producer price index up 1.6 percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
April industrial PPI was affected by a price decrease in mining, among other factors.
April industrial PPI was affected by a price decrease in mining, among other factors. Source: Jarek Jõepera/University of Tartu Natural History Museum
Economy

According to information released by Statistics Estonia, in April 2019, the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output increased 0.7 percent compared to the previous month and 1.6 percent on year.

Compared with the previous month, the PPI in April was affected more than average by a price increase in the manufacture of electronic equipment, in electricity supply, in the manufacture of chemicals, chemistry products and fuel oils, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of electrical equipment and in mining and quarrying.

On year, the index was affected more than average by a price increase in electricity and heat energy supply as well as in the manufacture of food products, fuel oils and wood products. A price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment also had an impact on the index.

In April 2019, the export price index increased by 1.3 percent on month and 2 percent on year.

Compared with the previous month, the prices of petroleum products, electricity and electronic equipment increased more than average, while the prices of forest products, leather products and footwear, and metals decreased.

This April, the import price index increased by 0.5 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year.

Compared with the previous month, the prices of electricity, petroleum products and chemical products increased more than average, while the prices of agricultural and wood products, paper, and paper products decreased.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniaindustrial producer price index


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
17.05

Estonia unchanged in LGBT+ rankings

17.05

Spring Storm a success, says EDF commander

17.05

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

17.05

Rein Suurkask to replace Kert Kingo as MP

17.05

Reinsalu attends Council of Europe 70th anniversary reception in Helsinki

17.05

Gallery: French unit replaces outgoing Belgians in NATO Battlegroup Estonia

16.05

Estonian government 100-day plan includes 58 objectives

16.05

Gallery: Kaljulaid welcomes Georgian president at Kadriorg

Opinion
19.05

Nearly 70,000 advance European parliament votes cast so far

18.05

Money laundering shifting away from tax havens to US, UK shell structures

18.05

Kaljulaid: Situation in Europe today can't be compared to pre-WWII scenario

18.05

LIVE: 2019 Lennart Meri Conference

17.05

Feature: Europe's moment for a new solution

Business
15.05

First quarter unemployment rate down to 4.7 percent on year

14.05

Road Administration takes island air service procurement to court

14.05

Operail doubles profits in first quarter of 2019

13.05

Eesti Gaas set to enter Finnish market under Elenger brand rename

13.05

Indrek Neivelt: Seven dogmas Estonia needs to abandon

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
09:07

April industrial producer price index up 1.6 percent on year

19.05

Current, past Estonian presidents slam Russia re-entry to Council of Europe

19.05

Nearly 70,000 advance European parliament votes cast so far

18.05

Money laundering shifting away from tax havens to US, UK shell structures

18.05

Kaljulaid: Situation in Europe today can't be compared to pre-WWII scenario

18.05

LIVE: 2019 Lennart Meri Conference

17.05

Feature: Europe's moment for a new solution

17.05

Estonian-Finnish fishing vessel impounded in Kaliningrad not yet charged

17.05

Ossinovski: Ratas credibility taking a blow as he cleans up after EKRE

17.05

Estonia unchanged in LGBT+ rankings

17.05

SEB Bank: Labor market impacted most by salary pressure, demographics

17.05

American hip-hop artist Wordsmith to give four free concerts in Estonia

17.05

Eesti Päevaleht scraps Saturday edition

17.05

Spring Storm a success, says EDF commander

17.05

Opinion Digest: Threats, farce, dangers and solutions

17.05

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

17.05

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

17.05

Rein Suurkask to replace Kert Kingo as MP

17.05

Reinsalu attends Council of Europe 70th anniversary reception in Helsinki

17.05

Gallery: French unit replaces outgoing Belgians in NATO Battlegroup Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: