April industrial producer price index up 1.6 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia, in April 2019, the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output increased 0.7 percent compared to the previous month and 1.6 percent on year.

Compared with the previous month, the PPI in April was affected more than average by a price increase in the manufacture of electronic equipment, in electricity supply, in the manufacture of chemicals, chemistry products and fuel oils, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of electrical equipment and in mining and quarrying.

On year, the index was affected more than average by a price increase in electricity and heat energy supply as well as in the manufacture of food products, fuel oils and wood products. A price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment also had an impact on the index.

In April 2019, the export price index increased by 1.3 percent on month and 2 percent on year.

Compared with the previous month, the prices of petroleum products, electricity and electronic equipment increased more than average, while the prices of forest products, leather products and footwear, and metals decreased.

This April, the import price index increased by 0.5 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year.

Compared with the previous month, the prices of electricity, petroleum products and chemical products increased more than average, while the prices of agricultural and wood products, paper, and paper products decreased.

