Industrial producer price index down 0.9% in November

Business
ERR News
The industrial producer price index decreased month on month, but still increased year on year.
The industrial producer price index decreased month on month, but still increased year on year.
Business

According to Statistics Estonia, in November 2018 the industrial producer price index decreased by 0.9% compared to October, but increased by 1.6% compared to November 2017.

Compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price decrease in the manufacturing of electronic equipment and fuel oils, but also by a price hike in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

The same increase, along with a similar hike in the manufacturing of wood and wood products, had an above average effect on the index in November this year compared to last year. A price drop in the manufacturing of electronic equipment contributed as well.

In November 2018, the export price index decreased by 1.9% compared to October and increased by 0.4% compared to November 2017.

Compared to the previous month, the price of electronic equipment, petroleum and leather products decreased more than average, while the price of electricity, pharmaceutical and metal products increased.

The import price index decreased by 0.3% compared to October and increased by 3.2% compared to November 2017.

Compared to the previous month, the price of agricultural and petroleum products as well as clothing apparel decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, forest and food products increased.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

statistics estonia industrial producer price index


