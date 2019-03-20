February industrial producer price index up 0.6% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output in February decreased 0.5% on month and increased 0.6% on year.

Compared to the previous month, the PPI in February was affected more than average by a price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply, but also by a price increase in the manufacture of fuel oils and food products.

Compared to February 2018, the PPI was affected more than average by a price increase in electricity and heat energy supply, in the manufacture of food products and fuel oils, and in mining and quarrying, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment.

In February 2019, the export price index increased by 0.8% on month and 1% on year.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum products, beverages and rubber and plastic products increased more than average, while the prices of electricity, wearing apparel and wood products decreased.

This February, the import price index increased 0.8% on month and 1.4% on year.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum and forest products as well as various machinery and equipment increased more than average, while the prices of electricity, rubber and plastic products and chemical products decreased.