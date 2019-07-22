June industrial producer price index up 0.5 percent on year

In June 2019, the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output increased 0.1 percent compared to May 2019 and 0.5 percent on year.

This June, compared to the previous month, the industrial PPI was affected more than average by a price increase in the manufacture of electronic equipment and electricity, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of wood and wood products.

On year, the index was affected more than average by a price increase in the manufacture of food products as well as in mining and quarrying. A price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply and in the manufacture of electronic equipment also had an impact on the index.

This June, the export price index decreased by 0.7 percent compared to the previous month and 0.1 percent on year.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of oil products, forest products and furniture decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity and electronic and chemical products increased.

Last month, the import price index decreased by 0.3 percent compared to May 2019 and by 0.2 percent on year.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum products, leather products and footwear as well as paper and paper products decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, electrical equipment and building materials increased.

