November industrial producer price index down 0.9 percent on year

Auvere Power Plant.
Auvere Power Plant. Source: Eesti Energia
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output fell by 0.1 percent on month and by 0.9 percent compared with November 2018.

Last month, compared with October, the industrial PPI was affected more than average by a price decrease in the production of electricity and in mining and quarrying. A price increase in the manufacture of fuel oils, chemicals and chemistry products also had an impact on the index.

Compared with November 2018, the index was affected primarily by a price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply, manufacture of wood and wood products and electronic equipment, but also by a price increase in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of food products.

The November export price index remained unchanged on month, with the prices of electricity, metals and wearing apparel decreasing the most, and the prices of peat, agricultural and wood products increasing. The export price index fell by 1.2 percent on year.

The import price index likewise remained unchanged on month, with the prices of electricity, metals and wood products decreasing more than average and the prices of motor vehicles, electronic equipment and agricultural products increasing. The import price index fell by 1 percent compared with November 2018.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
