December industrial producer price index down 1.2 percent on year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Production. Photo is illustrative. Source: ERR
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday, the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output in December fell 0.9 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.

On month, the PPI in December was affected more than average by a price decrease in the production of electricity and electronic equipment, water supply, and the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products. The change in water supply was caused by lower water fees in the capital of Tallinn. A price increase in the manufacture of fuel oils and plastic products also had an impact on the index.

On year, the index was affected primarily by a price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply, the manufacture of wood and wood products and paper products, but also by a price increase in the manufacture of fuel oils.

The December export price index decreased by 0.5 percent on month, with the prices of electricity, electronic equipment and peat products decreasing the most and the prices of textiles and furniture increasing. The export price index fell by 0.1 percent on year.

The December import price index, meanwhile, increased by 0.2 percent on month, with the prices of agricultural and forestry products and electrical equipment increasing more than average and the prices of electricity, leather products and footwear as well as metals decreasing. The import price index increased by 0.8 percent on year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniaindustrial producer price index
