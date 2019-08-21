July industrial producer price index down 0.2 percent on year

Last month, the industrial producer price index (PPI) increased 0.1 percent compared to June 2019 and decreased 0.2 percent on year, according to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday morning.

Compared to the previous month, July's PPI was affected more than average by a price increase in electricity production, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, and wood and wood products.

On year, the index was affected more than average by a price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply and in the manufacture of electronic equipment. Price increases in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of food products likewise had an impact on the index.

In July 2019, the export price index increased by 0.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.2 percent on year.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, oil and leather products and footwear increased more than average, while the prices of forest, agricultural and chemical products decreased.

Last month's import price index, meanwhile, decreased by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.3 percent on year.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of leather products, footwear, agricultural and forest products decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, furniture and electronic equipment increased.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!