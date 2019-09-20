ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
August producer price index down 1.3 percent on year

Economy
ERR News
VKG plant in Ida-Viru County.
VKG plant in Ida-Viru County. Source: VKG
In August 2019, the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output fell by 0.2 percent compared to July and by 1.3 percent on year. Export and import price indices fell both on month and on year.

Compared to the previous month, the PPI in August was affected more than average by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment, fuel oils and chemicals and chemical products, but also by a price increase in the manufacture of wood products and furniture.

Compared to August 2018, the index was affected primarily by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment and electricity and heat energy supply, but also by a price increase in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of food products.

Compared to July 2019, the export price index decreased by 0.4 percent. The prices of oil, leather products and footwear, and electronic equipment decreased the most, while the prices of electricity, forest products and furniture increased. On year, the export price index fell by 1.6 percent.

On month, the import price index decreased by 0.2 percent. The prices of electricity, oil, and wood products decreased more than average, while the prices of agricultural products and metals increased. On year, the import price index fell by 0.6 percent.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

producer price indexstatistics estonia


news.err.ee

