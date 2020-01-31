Statistics: Industrial production decrease mainly due to energy and mining

Last year the production of industrial enterprises decreased by 2 percent compared to the previous, data released by Statistics Estonia shows, while manufacturing increased by 2 percent.

In 2019, of the 23 manufacturing activities in Estonia, 11 exceeded their 2018 production levels.

Among the sectors with larger shares, production fell in the manufacturing of wood, fabricated metal products and electrical equipment. Growth was registered in the manufacture of food, computers and electronic products.

In total, 67 percent of the goods produced by manufacturing were exported. Compared to 2018, exports increased by 3 percent, while sales to the domestic market fell by 1 percent.

In December 2019, compared to December 2018, the production of industrial enterprises fell by 10 percent. The production in manufacturing fell by 6 percent, the production of electricity by 38 percent and the production of heat by 14 percent.

In December 2019, compared to November, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased by 2 percent and the production of manufacturing by 1 percent.

The volume index and trend of production in manufacturing, January 2009 - December 2019. Source: Statistics Estonia,

