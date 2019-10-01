Statistics: Industrial production increased in August

In August 2019, production increased in manufacturing but decreased in energy, mining, and the production of industrial enterprises, new figures from Statistics Estonia show.

In August, the total production in manufacturing increased by 4 percent year-on-year, with over half of the areas of industry exceeding the volume of August 2018.

The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of food products, computers and electronic products, and wood. But production fell in the manufacture of machinery, equipment, and electrical equipment.

Of the total production of manufacturing, 66 percent was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, the sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 4 percent, while sales to the domestic market decreased by 3 percent.

In August 2019, compared to July, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production rose by 4 percent and the production of manufacturing by 3 percent.

Compared to August 2018, the production of electricity decreased by 56 percent, the production of heat rose by 1 percent.

