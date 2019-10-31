September industrial production down 5 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Thursday, the production of industrial enterprises decreased by 5 percent on year, with production decreasing in manufacturing as well as in energy and mining.

Compared with September 2018, total production in manufacturing decreased by 1 percent, and production volumes in more than half of branches decreased on year.

Among branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of wood, fabricated metal products and electrical equipment. Growth, meanwhile, was recorded in the manufacture of food products, computers and electronic products, as well as building materials.

68 percent of total manufacturing production was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, the sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 6 percent, and sales to the domestic market by 5 percent.

On month, seasonally adjusted total industrial production fell by 1 percent, and the production of manufacturing by 3 percent.

Compared with September 2018, the production of electricity decreased by 43 percent, while the production of heat increased by 15 percent.

