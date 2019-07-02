Statistics: Industrial production in small year-on-year rise

According to government agency Statistics Estonia, the production of industrial enterprises in Estonia rose by 1 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) to May 2019. Part of the rise was down to increased output in the manufacturing sector, though there were falls in the energy and mining sectors, Statistics Estonia says.

Manufacturing saw a 5 percent y-o-y rise in output to May 2019, with food products, computers and electronic products and fabricated metal products being the strongest performers.

From other larger sectors, however, production fell in the manufacture of wood and chemical products.

Other figures published by Statistics Estonia for May showed that:

68 percent of manufacturing production was exported, and export sales rose by 9 percent, y-o-y.

Domestic sales of manufacture output remained constant.

Electricity production fell by 34 percent, whereas heating production increased by 21 percent, y-o-y.

Total industrial production remained constant between April and May 2019, according to seasonally adjusted figures, though manufacturing output increased 2 percent on month.

The breakdown of industrial production changes by sector is as follows:

Economic activity Change on month by seasonally adjusted dataa (Percentage) y-oy change according to both unadjusted data and working-day adjusted datab (Percentage) Energy production -15.4 -25.2 Mining -1.5

-19.6 Manufacturing 1.6 5.0 Manufacture of: -wood and wood products -0.7 -6.9



-food products -0.5 1.5



-computers 5.7 27.1 -fabricated metal products 7.5 6.6 -electrical equipment -2.1

1.5 -furniture 7.9

15.4



-motor vehicles 6.4

-4.1 -building materials -0.6 6.6 -machinery and equipment -2.2 2.4



-chemical products -13.5 -16.0



TOTAL 0.3 1.2

a Figure eliminates the impact of different number of working days in a month and seasonally recurring factors, and is calculated only in comparison with the previous period.

b Figure eliminates the impact of different number of working days in a month, and is calculated only in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.

The above statistics are based on the questionnaires "Industry", (submission date June 17 2019) and "Energy production, sales and fuel consumption", (submission date June 11 2019), compiled over a seven day period.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

--

Statistics Estonia is a government agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance, and provides public institutions, business and research circles, international organizations and individuals with reliable and objective information on the economic, demographic, social and environmental situation and trends in Estonia.