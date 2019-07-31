ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
June industrial production down 4 percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Logs on a veneer production line.
Logs on a veneer production line. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday, in June 2019, the production of industrial enterprises decreased by 4 percent compared to June 2018. Production increased in manufacturing, but decreased in energy as well as in mining.

Last month, total production in manufacturing was 2 percent higher than in June 2018. Over half of all industry branches did not exceed last year's volumes. The manufacture of food products, computers and electronic products as well as other non-metallic mineral products saw growth, while production fell in the manufacture of wood, fabricated metal products and furniture.

68 percent of the total production of manufacturing in June was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, compared to June 2018, the sales of manufacturing production for exports decreased by 2 percent, and sales to the domestic market by 7 percent.

On year, the production of electricity decreased by 58 and production of heat by 10 percent.

Compared to May figures, seasonally adjusted total industrial production fell by 6 percent and the production of manufacturing by 4 percent.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniaindustrial production


