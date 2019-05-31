April industrial production steady on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, total industrial production in Estonia in April remained steady on year, with production increasing in manufacturing, but decreasing in energy and mining.

In April 2019, total production in manufacturing was up 3 percent on year. Last month, over half of all branches of industry exceeded the production volumes of April 2018.

The growth in production was attributable primarily to an increase in the manufacture of food products, computers and electronic products, and furniture. Among branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of wood and fabricated metal products.

Last month, 68 percent of total manufacturing production was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, compared to April 2018, sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 8 percent and sales to the domestic market by 9 percent on year.

Compared to March, seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased by 1 percent and manufacturing production by 2 percent in April.

On year, meanwhile, April electricity production decreased by 37 percent, while heat production remained steady.

