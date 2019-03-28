Industrial production volume up 4% year on year in February

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Employees at an Arcwood (Peetri Puit) factory in Põlva.
Employees at an Arcwood (Peetri Puit) factory in Põlva. Source: Jaanus Lensment/Postimees/Scanpix
In February 2019 the production output of industrial enterprises increased by 4% compared to the same month of the previous year. While production increased in the manufacturing and mining sectors, it decreased in the energy sector, Statistics Estonia reported.

The total manufacturing production in February was 7% higher than in the corresponding month of 2018. Over a half of the branches of industry exceeded the volume of February last year. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacturing output of food, computers and electronics, and wood products. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production dropped in the manufacturing of textiles as well as in chemical products.

Some 69% of the total production of the manufacturing industry was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, compared to February 2018 export sales of manufacturing production increased by 10% and sales to the domestic market by 3%.

Compared to January, seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased by 1%. The production output of the manufacturing industry remained at the same level.

Compared to February 2018, the production of electricity decreased by 26% and the production of heat by 2%.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

statistics estoniaindustrial production


