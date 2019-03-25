ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Shirt producer Sangar to end production in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Sangar's Tartu production line in 2014.
Sangar's Tartu production line in 2014. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
Less than a week after fashion producer Baltika announced it would end production in Estonia and lay off some 350 workers, another textile company, Sangar, said that it will do the same. Sangar took up production in 1944, which means that the closure of its production line closes a chapter of more than 70 years of Estonian industrial history.

Daily Tartu Postimees (link in Estonian) wrote on Monday that Sangar is currently in negotiations with other producers to find employment for its workers. The company's CEO, Raul Saks, told the paper that for the next fashion season the company will buy production services rather than keeping its Tartu line open.

"We'll continue with the current production model for another three months, and starting July we'll switch to the new approach," Mr Saks said.

In practice, this means that the company is laying off 40 employees this year. Sangar laid off 65 already in April 2018.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

