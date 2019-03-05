news

Industrial production volume up 5% year on year in January ({{commentsTotal}})

ERR News
A production line at a Liviko plant. Image is illustrative
A production line at a Liviko plant. Image is illustrative Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
According to Statistics Estonia, in January 2019 the production of industrial enterprises increased by 5% compared to January 2018. Production increased in the manufacturing and energy sectors, but decreased in mining.

The total production in manufacturing was 4% higher than in the corresponding month of 2018. Over half of the branches of industry exceeded the production volume of January 2018, with growth in production mostly due to an increase in the manufacturing of computers and electronic products, food products and electrical equipment.

Among those branches of industry with a larger share in the total, production declined in the manufacturing of wood as well as in fabricated metal products.

Of the total production of manufacturing, 69% was exported. According to unadjusted data, compared to January 2018 the sales of manufacturing production destined for export increased by 6% and sales to the domestic market by 2%.

Compared to December, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production increased by 1%. The production of manufacturing remained at the same level.

Compared to January 2018, the production of electricity increased by 3% and the production of heat increased by 30%.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

