news

SEB lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8% ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
SEB lowered its economic growth forecast for Estonia in 2019.
SEB lowered its economic growth forecast for Estonia in 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

In its fresh Nordic Outlook, SEB has lowered its forecast for Estonia's economic growth in 2019 by 0.2% to 2.8%.

In 2020, Estonia's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 2.5%, which is 0.3% less than set out in SEB's forecast of 2.8% in November 2018.

Estonia will still see relatively robust growth on the back of a solid increase in private consumption this year, according to SEB economists.

"According to our forecast, private consumption will expand by 4% in 2019 and by 3.4% in 2020," the economists explained, noting that after two years of high inflation, the surge in living costs is finally expected to ease.

"Now that the number of building permits has begun to drop, the economy is running at full employment but export growth has almost halted," they continued. "We expect a gradual slowdown, with GDP growing by 2.8% in 2019 and 2.5% in 2020."

Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation in Estonia is to decline from 3.4% in 2018 to 2.6% in 2019 and to 2.4% in 2020, the outlook noted.

"However, public sector investments as a share of GDP remain the highest in the EU and will again contribute significantly to gross fixed capital formation in 2019 and 2020," the bank highlighted. "The outlook becomes more uncertain after 2020, when EU financial support for public sector projects will be cut."

It observed that many of Estonia's largest exporters are subsidiaries of large Nordic corporations that previously moved their manufacturing units to Estonia to benefit from lower labour costs. As this advantage is now fading due to rapid wage increases in Estonia, it is increasingly likely that at least some of them may restructure their operations and thus leave a large dent in the Estonian economy.

Economic growth in Finland and Sweden, the most important countries for the Estonian economy, is slowing down, clearly failing to meet the targets set for the euro area for 2018. According to SEB, Sweden will see economic growth of just 1.6% and Finland of 1.9% in 2019. In 2020, GDP growth in both countries is expected to hit approximately 2%.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sebeconomic growth forecast


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
21.01

Russia initiating Facebook, Twitter investigations

21.01

Record low this winter so far: -22.3C in Jõgeva

21.01

Estonia allocates €88,000 in Ukraine free press support

21.01

New automatic firearms may not reach EDF by 2021 Updated

21.01

Saliste appointed senior enlisted officer of NATO's SHAPE

21.01

Hanso in Africa to promote Estonia's bid for UN Security Council seat

20.01

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

20.01

Gallery: Estonia's first Women's March held in Tallinn

Opinion
18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
21.01

December industrial producer price index up 1.6% on year

20.01

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

20.01

Over 250,000 trucks carried between Western islands, mainland in 2018

19.01

3 Finns, 1 Estonian suspected of large-scale tax evasion in construction

19.01

Tammist, banking association discuss financing options for rural areas

18.01

Eesti Energia subsidiary to lay off 146 employees at Narva power stations

18.01

Number of start-up visa applications more than doubles in 2018

17.01

Narva power station closures to cost 150 jobs

Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:16

SEB lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8%

13:14

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

12:37

Two-year temperature low recorded at -25.3C

11:53

Tallinn council opposition say Centre trying to take control

11:01

Anu Tali begins second half of final season conducting Florida orchestra

10:24

Reform MP confirmed in potential Viimsi job switch with Siim Kallas

09:46

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

08:59

Indrek Tarand requests EKRE apology, latter claims vice versa

21.01

Riigikogu defence committee not commenting on defence procurement in future

21.01

Finnish digital prescriptions valid in Estonia from Monday

21.01

Riigikogu speaker attends Irish parliament centenary

21.01

Russia initiating Facebook, Twitter investigations

21.01

Record low this winter so far: -22.3C in Jõgeva

21.01

Estonia allocates €88,000 in Ukraine free press support

21.01

New automatic firearms may not reach EDF by 2021 Updated

21.01

Saliste appointed senior enlisted officer of NATO's SHAPE

21.01

Hanso in Africa to promote Estonia's bid for UN Security Council seat

21.01

Former defence chief to work for Estonian defence industry company Milrem

21.01

December industrial producer price index up 1.6% on year

20.01

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: