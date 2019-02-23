news

January inflation in Estonia among fastest in EU

Estonia saw among the highest inflation in the EU in January.
Estonia saw among the highest inflation in the EU in January.
Estonia saw consumer price inflation of 2.8% in January, one of the highest in the EU, according to EU statistical office Eurostat.

The euro area annual inflation rate was 1.4% in January 2019, down from 1.5% in December but up from 1.3% on year.

Overall EU annual inflation stood at 1.5% in January, down from 1.6% both on month and on year. 

The highest annual rates of inflation in January were recorded in Romania at 3.2%, Latvia at 2.9%, and Estonia and Hungary at 2.8%. The lowest annual rates, meanwhile, were registered in Greece at 0.5%, and Croatia and Portugal at 0.6%.

In January 2019, the biggest contributors to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services with 0.7%,  followed by food, alcohol and tobacco with 0.36%, energy with 0.26%, and non-energy industrial goods with 0.06%.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

