January inflation in Estonia among fastest in EU

Estonia saw consumer price inflation of 2.8% in January, one of the highest in the EU, according to EU statistical office Eurostat.

The euro area annual inflation rate was 1.4% in January 2019, down from 1.5% in December but up from 1.3% on year.

Overall EU annual inflation stood at 1.5% in January, down from 1.6% both on month and on year.

The highest annual rates of inflation in January were recorded in Romania at 3.2%, Latvia at 2.9%, and Estonia and Hungary at 2.8%. The lowest annual rates, meanwhile, were registered in Greece at 0.5%, and Croatia and Portugal at 0.6%.

In January 2019, the biggest contributors to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services with 0.7%, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco with 0.36%, energy with 0.26%, and non-energy industrial goods with 0.06%.