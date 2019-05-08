Consumer prices increase by 1.3 percent in April

According to Statistics Estonia, the consumer price index in April 2019 was 1.3 percent higher than in March 2019, and increased by 3.2 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Compared to April 2018, goods were 2.5 percent and services 4.6 percent more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services increased by 3.7 percent, and non-regulated prices by 3.1 percent compared to April of the previous year.

Compared to April 2018, the consumer price index was affected the most by food, which contributed a quarter of the total increase of the index. Of the latter, nearly three quarters of the total was contributed by a 30-percent price hike in vegetables.

Housing contributed over a fifth, and transport nearly a fifth of the total increase of the index. Compared to April of the previous year, electricity, gas and other fuels were 6.1 percent, petrol 4.7 percent and diesel fuel 6.9% percent more expensive.

Of food products, the biggest year-on-year price increases were seen in fresh vegetables (49 percent), potatoes (48 percent) and ready-made meals (13 percent), with the biggest price decrease occurring in fresh fruits (11 percent).

The month-on-month change of the consumer price index stood at 1.3 percent or more the last time in February 2017, when it was also 1.3% percent.

Compared to March, in April the consumer price index was affected the most by transport. Plane tickets purchased for April were 38.2 percent more expensive than tickets bought for March, petrol was 6.4 percent and diesel fuel 2.1 percent more expensive. Higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages also had a greater impact on price development. Vegetables were 5.6 percent more expensive in April than in March.