July consumer price index up 2.1 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday, the consumer price index (CPI) in July fell 0.1 percent compared to the previous month but increased 2.1 percent on year.

On year, goods were 2 percent and services 2.2 percent more expensive in July. Regulated prices of goods and services fell by 1.1 percent, while non-regulated prices increased by 3 percent on year.

Compared to July 2018, the CPI was affected the most by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed nearly half of the total increase of the index. Half of this increase was due to 24 percent more expensive vegetables. The biggest on-year price increases were seen on potatoes (94 percent), fresh vegetables (20 percent) and rice (11 percent); the biggest decrease was seen in the prices of hard liquor and liqueurs (10 percent).

On year, alcoholic beverages were 5.7, gasoline 1.7 and diesel fuel 0.2 percent cheaper.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI in July was affected the most by seasonal sales of clothing and footwear. A significant impact on the index was also attributable to food and non-alcoholic beverages, as the prices of fresh vegetables decreased by 11.7 percent, while fruit and potato prices increased 3.5 and 20.1 percent, respectively. Alcoholic beverages, meanwhile, were 3 percent cheaper on month.

-

