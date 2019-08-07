ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

July consumer price index up 2.1 percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Narva is the latest city where Prisma began operating 24 hours per day.
Narva is the latest city where Prisma began operating 24 hours per day. Source: Prisma
Economy

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday, the consumer price index (CPI) in July fell 0.1 percent compared to the previous month but increased 2.1 percent on year.

On year, goods were 2 percent and services 2.2 percent more expensive in July. Regulated prices of goods and services fell by 1.1 percent, while non-regulated prices increased by 3 percent on year.

Compared to July 2018, the CPI was affected the most by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed nearly half of the total increase of the index. Half of this increase was due to 24 percent more expensive vegetables. The biggest on-year price increases were seen on potatoes (94 percent), fresh vegetables (20 percent) and rice (11 percent); the biggest decrease was seen in the prices of hard liquor and liqueurs (10 percent).

On year, alcoholic beverages were 5.7, gasoline 1.7 and diesel fuel 0.2 percent cheaper.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI in July was affected the most by seasonal sales of clothing and footwear. A significant impact on the index was also attributable to food and non-alcoholic beverages, as the prices of fresh vegetables decreased by 11.7 percent, while fruit and potato prices increased 3.5 and 20.1 percent, respectively. Alcoholic beverages, meanwhile, were 3 percent cheaper on month.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniaconsumer price index


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
08:40

Simson likely to be assigned portfolio in early September

06.08

Russian Embassy condemns Estonia's non-recognition of certain passports

06.08

Preliminary hearing in Lember benefit fraud case to be held next Monday

06.08

Photos, video: Ratas meets with Boris Johnson in London Updated

06.08

Korb: Agreement reached with photographer Jill Greenberg

06.08

Police think delivering passports, ID documents via courier not safe

06.08

Russia hopes free visas will promote St. Petersburg tourism, improve image

06.08

Michal: No talks going on with Centre Party

Opinion
11:27

Reidi Road to be completed by end of year

10:59

July consumer price index up 2.1 percent on year

10:31

Network operator expecting number of electric vehicles to increase

10:01

Estonia, Maryland sign cooperation agreement

09:28

Prosecutor taking Kuusik domestic violence case to court

Business
05.08

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

03.08

Tax Board: Too soon to estimate tobaccoless snus tax receipts

02.08

State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

02.08

Beer producers: July beer sales more than doubled on northern border

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
12:54

Prosecutors partially terminate case against Tartu ex-deputy mayor

12:03

Meteorologist: Rainy weather likely to last through end of August

11:27

Reidi Road to be completed by end of year

10:59

July consumer price index up 2.1 percent on year

10:31

Network operator expecting number of electric vehicles to increase

10:01

Estonia, Maryland sign cooperation agreement

09:28

Prosecutor taking Kuusik domestic violence case to court

09:18

Poll: Support for Reform at record high, EKRE, Centre declining

08:40

Simson likely to be assigned portfolio in early September

06.08

Looking back: ESTO 2019 program brings together youth from 25 countries

06.08

Russian Embassy condemns Estonia's non-recognition of certain passports

06.08

Tax Board: Second quarter intragroup lending from Estonia up

06.08

Preliminary hearing in Lember benefit fraud case to be held next Monday

06.08

Photos, video: Ratas meets with Boris Johnson in London Updated

06.08

Korb: Agreement reached with photographer Jill Greenberg

06.08

Police think delivering passports, ID documents via courier not safe

06.08

Developer promising odorless, zero-waste production at planned Ahtme plant

06.08

Russia hopes free visas will promote St. Petersburg tourism, improve image

06.08

June accommodated tourist numbers up 9 percent on year

06.08

Michal: No talks going on with Centre Party

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: