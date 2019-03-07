news

February consumer price index up 2% on year

ERR News
Milk for sale at a Prisma supermarket.
Milk for sale at a Prisma supermarket. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Thursday, the consumer price index (CPI) in February increased 0.2% compared to January 2019 and 2% compared to February 2018.

Compared to last February, goods were 1.2% and services 3.3% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services had risen by 2.5% and non-regulated prices by 1.8% on year.

On year, the CPI in February was affected the most by housing, which accounted for 40% of the total increase. Of the latter, nearly three quarters was contributed by electricity, gas and other fuels. Compared to February 2018, solid fuels were 19.2%, electricity reaching homes 4.7%, heat energy 3.9% and gas 9.7% more expensive. Petrol was also 1.9% cheaper, while diesel fuel was 3.5% more expensive. 

The price increase of fresh vegetables was 39%, contributing nearly one fifth of the total increase. Of food products, in addition to fresh vegetables, the biggest on-year price increases were seen for potatoes (28%) and ready-made meals (15%), while the biggest price decreases were recorded for fresh fruit (17%), sugar (16%) and eggs (13%).

The last time the increase on year in the CPI amounted to 2% or less was in November 2016, when the CPI had increased 1% on year.

Compared to January, in February, the consumer price index was affected the most by transport. Petrol became 3.4% and diesel fuel 4.8% more expensive. Electricity, gas and other fuels also had a greater impact on the index; electricity that reached homes was 6.7% and heat energy 1.7% more expensive.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

