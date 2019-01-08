December consumer price index up 3.4% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday morning, the consumer price index (CPI) in December decreased 0.3% compared to November and increased 3.4% on year.

Compared to December of the previous year, goods were 2.1% and services 5.9% more expensive in December 2018, with regulated prices of goods and services rising by 6.6% and non-regulated prices by 2.6% on year.

Compared to December 2017, the CPI was affected the most by housing, which contributed nearly 40% of the total increase of the index. The cost of electricity that reached homes was up 18.4%, solid fuels 20.7%, heating energy 5.8% and gas 8.8% compared to December 2017. In December, petrol was also 1.8% and diesel fuel 5.4% more expensive on month.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco each contributed one ninth of the total increase. Of food products, the biggest price increases compared to December 2017 were seen on fresh vegetables (27%), ready-made meals (12%), and potatoes (12%), while the biggest price decreases on sugar (24%), butter (13%), and fresh fish (12%).

Compared to November, the CPI in December was affected the most by transport. Petrol was 6.6% and diesel fuel 4.3% cheaper on month, while plane tickets bought for December were 15% more expensive than tickets bought for November.

