news

Producer price index increases by 0.6% in January ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR News
A production line at a Liviko plant. Image is illustrative
A production line at a Liviko plant. Image is illustrative Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Business

According to Statistics Estonia, the producer price index was 0.6% higher in January 2019 than in December 2018 and 0.3% higher than in the same month of the previous year.

In January the index was affected by a price increase in electricity supply, in mining and quarrying and in the manufacturing of fuel oils, but also by a price decrease in the manufacturing of wood and wood products.

Compared to January 2018, the index was affected more than usual by a price increase in electricity and heat energy supply as well as in the manufacturing of food and metal products, but also by a price decrease in the manufacturing of electronic equipment.

The export price index didn't change in January compared to December, and shrank by 1.8% compared to January of the previous year.

Compared to December, the prices of clothing, petroleum products and beverages decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, electrical equipment and rubber and plastic products increased.

In January 2019, the import price index decreased by 0.4% compared to December 2018 and increased by 0.7% compared to January 2018.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of leather products and footwear, petroleum products and building materials decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, forest and agricultural products increased, Statistics Estonia reported.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

producer price indexstatistics estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
09:51

Advance voting up on last general election, e-voting sets record

27.02

Two Estonian skiers held in Austria world championships doping probe

27.02

Iceland prime minister meets with Estonian counterpart in Tallinn

27.02

WRC promotional rally coming to Estonia

27.02

Richness of Life pickets ERR a second time

27.02

Justice Ministry: 25 March may be declared national holiday this year

27.02

Maasikas: North Macedonia NATO, EU integration backs regional stability

27.02

New strategy aims to reduce Tallinn-Narva train journey to one hour

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
18.02

Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern

14.02

Erik Gamzejev: The Ida-Viru hostages of 21st Century municipal politics

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

Business
25.02

Construction volume increases by 18% in 2018

23.02

Tallink CEO: For Talsinki tunnel subsidy funds, we could offer free passage

23.02

January inflation in Estonia among fastest in EU

22.02

Tallinn Airport chief to join Tallink board

21.02

Bill Browder to file Swedbank criminal complaint with Swedish authorities

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:28

Bank of Estonia adds LHV to list of vital service providers

16:41

Net profit of Eesti Energia increases to €106 million in 2018

16:24

Government backs 8.4% pension hike

15:30

Suspect in graft case to enjoy parliamentary immunity if elected

15:03

Producer price index increases by 0.6% in January

14:47

Government, ministries to look into potential damage claims against Danske

13:43

Prime minister waxes modest about 3.9% economic growth in 2018

11:51

Swedbank actively courted high-rolling, non-resident clients

11:21

GDP shows close to 4% growth in 2018, other indicators also healthy

10:19

Iceland latest nation to adopt Estonia's X-Road platform

09:51

Advance voting up on last general election, e-voting sets record

27.02

Two Estonian skiers held in Austria world championships doping probe

27.02

UN Global Compact unfinished business, says justice minister

27.02

Iceland prime minister meets with Estonian counterpart in Tallinn

27.02

Estonia 200 third party to conclude trade union accord

27.02

WRC promotional rally coming to Estonia

27.02

Richness of Life pickets ERR a second time

27.02

Conservationists fight Enefit oil shale plan in eastern Utah

27.02

Commercial registers of Estonia, Finland sign agreement on data exchange

27.02

Justice Ministry: 25 March may be declared national holiday this year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: