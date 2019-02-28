Producer price index increases by 0.6% in January

According to Statistics Estonia, the producer price index was 0.6% higher in January 2019 than in December 2018 and 0.3% higher than in the same month of the previous year.

In January the index was affected by a price increase in electricity supply, in mining and quarrying and in the manufacturing of fuel oils, but also by a price decrease in the manufacturing of wood and wood products.

Compared to January 2018, the index was affected more than usual by a price increase in electricity and heat energy supply as well as in the manufacturing of food and metal products, but also by a price decrease in the manufacturing of electronic equipment.

The export price index didn't change in January compared to December, and shrank by 1.8% compared to January of the previous year.

Compared to December, the prices of clothing, petroleum products and beverages decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, electrical equipment and rubber and plastic products increased.

In January 2019, the import price index decreased by 0.4% compared to December 2018 and increased by 0.7% compared to January 2018.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of leather products and footwear, petroleum products and building materials decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, forest and agricultural products increased, Statistics Estonia reported.