December industrial producer price index up 1.6% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday, in December 2018, the industrial producer price index (PPI) decreased 0.6% compared to the previous month but increased 1.6% on year.

Compared to the previous month, the industrial PPI in December was affected more than average by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment, fuel oils and furniture, but also by a price increase in electricity and heat energy supply and in the manufacture of milk and bakery products.

On year, the industrial PPI was affected more than average by a price increase in electricity and heat energy supply as well as in the manufacture of wood and food products, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment.

Last month, the export price index decreased by 1.6% on month and 0.3% on year. Compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum products, electronic equipment and peat products decreased more than average, while the prices of leather products and electricity increased.

The December import price index, meanwhile, decreased by 1.6% on month but increased 1.5% on year. Compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum products, electronic equipment and food products decreased more than average, while the prices of agricultural, forest, and textile products increased.

