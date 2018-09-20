August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Thursday, in August 2018, the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output increased by 1% compared to the previous month and 3.4% on year.

In August, compared to the previous month, the PPI was affected more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment, in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply as well as in the manufacture of beverages, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of wearing apparel and metal products.

Compared to August 2017, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of wood and fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.

This August, the export price index increased by 1.4% compared to July and by 2.7% compared to August 2017.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of electronic equipment, wood products and electricity increased more than average, while the prices of peat products, rubber and plastic products and wearing apparel in August decreased.

This August, the import price index increased by 0.1% compared to July and by 4.8% compared to August 2017.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of oil products, footwear and wearing apparel increased more than average in August, while the prices of agricultural products, building materials and food products decreased.