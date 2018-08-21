news

Industrial producer price index continues to rise in July ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Employees at an Arcwood (Peetri Puit) factory in Põlva. Prices in manufacture of wooden products saw an increase in July.
Employees at an Arcwood (Peetri Puit) factory in Põlva. Prices in manufacture of wooden products saw an increase in July. Source: (Jaanus Lensment/Postimees/Scanpix)
News

According to figures released by Statistics Estonia the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output rose by 0.7% , in July 2018 compared with the previous month June and by 3.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) compared with July 2017.

In July, compared with the previous month, the PPI was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, in the manufacture of wooden products and in mining and quarrying, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.

Compared with July 2017, the PPI was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of wooden products and fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.

% change in PPI of industrial output by economic activity, July 2018

Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008*June 2018–
July 2018, %		Y-o-Y, July 2017 –
July 2018, %
TOTAL0.73.2
Manufacturing-0.11.1
Mining and quarrying2.5-3.4
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply8.734.2
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and related activities0.00.5

* The Estonian Classification of Economic Activities (EMTAK) is the national version of the international harmonised NACE classification. 

In July 2018, the export price index remained unchanged compared with June and rose by 2.4% y-o-y compared with July 2017.

In July, compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, rubber, plastic and peat products increased more than average, while the prices of clothing apparel, electronic equipment and rubber and chemical products decreased.

In July 2018, the import price index fell by -0.1% compared with June and increased by 4.7% y-o-y compared with July 2017.

In July, compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, rubber and plastic products increased more than average, while the prices of footwear, agricultural products and metals decreased.

--

The statistics above are based on the questionnaires entitled "Producer price", "Export price" and "Import price", the deadline of which was 6 August 2018.

Statistics Estonia has published the monthly summary within nine working days. For the statistical activities "Producer price index of industrial output", "Export price index" and "Import price index", the main representative of the public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, who commission Statistics Estonia to collect and analyse the data necessary for compiling these statistics.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Statistics Estonia

statistics etoniaestonian economyestonian importsestonian exportsestonian statisticsstatisticsestonian industrial production


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
20.08

Klavan sees new team defeated on opening day in Serie A, doesn't start

20.08

All Sunday's Estonia 100 singing event songs together with lyrics

20.08

Over 52,000 people join together in virtual choir celebrating independence

20.08

Gallery and video: Crown Princess Victoria at Estonia 100 singing event

19.08

Video: Ott Tänak wins WRC Rally Germany

19.08

Free Party council discusses election programme

19.08

Kallas: Estonian state should privatise public infrastructure companies

19.08

Talvik to establish new political party, hoping for 25 Riigikogu seats

FEATURE
BUSINESS
19.08

Kallas: Estonian state should privatise public infrastructure companies

18.08

Enterprise Estonia: Super Cup brings in extra €5 million in tourist money

18.08

Estonia sees fastest inflation in eurozone in July

17.08

Ratas: Guilty in Danske money laundering case must be held responsible

16.08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

16.08

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

16.08

Two Tallink ferry terminal hotels to be refurbished, extended

16.08

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
11:51

Annett Kontaveit fifth in world based on 2018 form

10:51

New RB Rail supervisory board approved

10:03

Industrial producer price index continues to rise in July

08:54

Police numbers down by nearly thousand in recent years

20.08

Gallery: President hosts reception at Kadriorg Rose Garden

20.08

President Ilves: Freedom not a state of being, but rather will and action

20.08

Ratas: Good luck to Estonia 200, Artur Talvik

20.08

Estonia 200 to decide about founding party

20.08

Tall Hermann tower, Tallinn TV Tower open to visitors

20.08

Young musician of the year doesn't make it to European finals in Edinburgh

20.08

Klavan sees new team defeated on opening day in Serie A, doesn't start

20.08

All Sunday's Estonia 100 singing event songs together with lyrics

20.08

Over 52,000 people join together in virtual choir celebrating independence

20.08

Gallery and video: Crown Princess Victoria at Estonia 100 singing event

19.08

Video: Ott Tänak wins WRC Rally Germany

19.08

Summer week of Estonian centennial celebrations underway

19.08

Free Party council discusses election programme

19.08

Saku sales down 13% in first half of 2018

19.08

Kallas: Estonian state should privatise public infrastructure companies

19.08

Talvik to establish new political party, hoping for 25 Riigikogu seats

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: