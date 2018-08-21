Industrial producer price index continues to rise in July

According to figures released by Statistics Estonia the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output rose by 0.7% , in July 2018 compared with the previous month June and by 3.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) compared with July 2017.

In July, compared with the previous month, the PPI was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, in the manufacture of wooden products and in mining and quarrying, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.

Compared with July 2017, the PPI was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of wooden products and fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.

% change in PPI of industrial output by economic activity, July 2018

Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008* June 2018–

July 2018, % Y-o-Y, July 2017 –

July 2018, % TOTAL 0.7 3.2 Manufacturing -0.1 1.1 Mining and quarrying 2.5 -3.4 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 8.7 34.2 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and related activities 0.0 0.5

* The Estonian Classification of Economic Activities (EMTAK) is the national version of the international harmonised NACE classification.

In July 2018, the export price index remained unchanged compared with June and rose by 2.4% y-o-y compared with July 2017.

In July, compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, rubber, plastic and peat products increased more than average, while the prices of clothing apparel, electronic equipment and rubber and chemical products decreased.

In July 2018, the import price index fell by -0.1% compared with June and increased by 4.7% y-o-y compared with July 2017.

In July, compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, rubber and plastic products increased more than average, while the prices of footwear, agricultural products and metals decreased.

--

The statistics above are based on the questionnaires entitled "Producer price", "Export price" and "Import price", the deadline of which was 6 August 2018.

Statistics Estonia has published the monthly summary within nine working days. For the statistical activities "Producer price index of industrial output", "Export price index" and "Import price index", the main representative of the public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, who commission Statistics Estonia to collect and analyse the data necessary for compiling these statistics.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!