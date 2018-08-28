news

Average wages and salaries growth slows in second quarter of 2018

Business
Euros. Image is illustrative
Euros. Image is illustrative Source: ERR
Business

Statistics Estonia reported that in the second quarter of 2018 the average monthly gross wage and salary amounted to €1,321, an increased by 6.4% compared to the second quarter of last year. The year-on-year growth in average monthly gross wages and salaries was 1.3% slower than in the previous quarter.

The average monthly gross wages and salaries were at €1,312 in April, €1,298 in May and €1,354 in June. Compared to the previous quarter, the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased by 6.4%. Without irregular bonuses and premiums, average monthly gross wages and salaries increased by 6.3% compared to the previous quarter.

In the second quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter, irregular bonuses and premiums increased by 8% per employee and were 33% higher than in the second quarter of the previous year. Irregular bonuses and premiums affected the year-on-year increase in average monthly gross wages and salaries by 1%. Without irregular bonuses and premiums, the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased by 5.4% compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Real wages, taking into account the influence of the change in the consumer price index, increased slower compared to the second quarter of 2017 than the average monthly gross wages and salaries. This was due to an increase in consumer prices.

The year-on-year growth in real wages thus slowed compared to the previous quarter, and real wages increased by 3.0% in the second quarter. Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, real wages have been on the increase since the second half of 2011.

In the second quarter of 2018, the average hourly gross wages and salaries were €7.50, having increased by 1.6% compared to the previous quarter.

In the second quarter of 2018, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in financial and insurance activities (€2,192) and information and communication (€2,169). Compared to the second quarter of 2017, the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased the most in other service activities (incl. activities of organisations, repair of household goods, services), where the average monthly gross wages and salaries are among the lowest.

The year-on-year growth in this economic sector is due to an increase in minimum wages as well as a change in Statistics Estonia's wage statistics methodology that since 2018 also includes non-profit organisations with less than 50 employees.

In the second quarter the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased in almost all economic activities (excl. administrative and support service activities), slightly more modest in information and communication, transportation and storage, real estate activities and accommodation and food service activities.

The highest average wages and salaries were recorded in state institutions and enterprises (€1,634) and in enterprises owned by foreign private entities (€1,604 euros). The year-on-year increase in average monthly gross wages and salaries in the second quarter was the fastest in state and municipal institutions and enterprises (6.7%) and the slowest in enterprises owned by Estonian private entities (6.3%).

In the second quarter by county the average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in the Harju (€1,469) and Tartu (€1,302) counties, and the lowest in the Hiiu (€967) and Saare (€977) counties. The year-on-year growth in average monthly gross wages and salaries was the fastest in the Hiiu, Saare, Põlva and Järve counties and remained at the level of the second quarter of 2017 in the Viljandi and Võru counties. Since the first quarter of 2018, data by county is presented based on the new administrative division.

According to the Wages and Salaries Statistics Survey, in the second quarter of 2018 the number of employees converted to full-time units increased by 1.2% compared to the same period of 2017, and by 1% compared to the first quarter of 2018.

The biggest year-on-year increase in the number of employees in full-time units occurred in other service activities, arts, entertainment and recreation activities and in real estate activities. The change in these economic activities is largely due to the inclusion of non-profit organisations with less than 50 employees in the population. In addition, over the course of a year, the number of employees converted to full-time units increased more also in financial and insurance activities and accommodation and food service activities and decreased more in administrative and support service activities and agriculture, forestry and fishing.

In the second quarter the average monthly labour costs per employee were €1,771, and the hourly labour costs €11.46. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, the average monthly labour costs per employee increased by 5.9%.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: Statistics Estonia

statistics estoniaaverage salary


12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

