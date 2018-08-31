Industrial production volume in most sectors grows in July

Overall industrial production in Estonia increased 4% year-on-year (y-o-y) to July 2018, according to Statistics Estonia.

Over half of the sectors in industrial production saw a growth of some kind during the period, which can be primarily put down to an increase in the manufacture of computers and electronic products, food products and building materials; a significant increase also occurred in the manufacture of wood, according to the data.

The largest increase was in the production of electricity which saw a 6% increase y-o-y in July 2018. Total production in manufacturing grew by 2% over the same period.

Sixty five per cent of manufacturing output was exported in July, and, according to unadjusted data, an increase in export of manufacturing production of 3% occurred, with sales to the domestic market increasing as well (8% y-o-y).

Amongst larger sectors, production fell in the manufacture of fabricated metal products and electrical equipment, however.

However, over the shorter timescale, there has been something of a slow-down. So far as July 2018 went when compared with the previous month, seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased in total by 1%. Production of manufacturing fell by the same percentage compared with June 2018.

More detailed data is here.

--

These statistics are based on the "Industry",and "Energy production, sales and fuel consumption" questionnaires, issued by Statistics Estonia in August. The monthly overview was published within eight working days.

Statistics Estonia is a government agency under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance, and provides public institutions, business and research circles, international organisations and individuals with reliable and objective information on the economic, demographic, social and environmental situation and trends in Estonia.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!