September industrial production up 2% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday morning, the production of industrial enterprises increased 2% on year in September 2018. Production increased in manufacturing and energy, but decreased in mining.

The total production in manufacturing in September was up 2% on year. Last month, over a half of the branches of industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year.

The growth in production was due primarily to an increase in the manufacture of computers and electronic products, food products and furniture. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of wood and fabricated metal products.

Last month, 67% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, sales to the domestic market increased by 5% compared to September 2017, while the sales of manufacturing production for exports remained steady.

Compared to August, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased by 1% in September. Manufacturing production likewise fell by 1% compared to the previous month.

Compared to September 2017, however, the production of electricity increased by 1%.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!