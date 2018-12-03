Industrial production up 2% year on year in October

Statistics Estonia reported on Monday that in October 2018 the production of industrial enterprises increased by 2% compared to the same period of the previous year. Production increased in manufacturing and energy, but decreased in mining.

In October the total production in the manufacturing sector was 2% higher compared to October 2017. Over half of the branches of industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year as well, with the growth in production mostly due to an increase in the manufacturing of computers and electronic products as well as furniture and wood.

Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacturing of electrical equipment and metal products.

In October 68% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, compared to October 2017 the sales of manufacturing production as exports increased by 8%, and sales to the domestic market by 10%.

Compared to September this year, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production increased by 1% in total. The production of manufacturing rose by 2%.

Compared to October 2017, the production of electricity decreased by 14%.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!