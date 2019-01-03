news

November industrial production up 8% on year

Business
ERR News
Employees at an Arcwood (Peetri Puit) factory in Põlva. Wood products helped boost Estonia's production figures in manufacturing in November 2018.
Employees at an Arcwood (Peetri Puit) factory in Põlva. Wood products helped boost Estonia's production figures in manufacturing in November 2018. Source: Jaanus Lensment/Postimees/Scanpix
Business

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Thursday morning, the production of industrial enterprises increased by 8% on year in November, with production increasing in manufacturing and energy, but decreasing in mining.

Total production in manufacturing in November was up 8% on year, with over half of all industry branches exceeding its 2017 November volumes. This growth in production was due primarily to an increase in the manufacture of computers and electronic products as well as in the manufacture of food products and wood.

Among industry branches with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of electrical equipment and chemical products.

In November, 68% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, the sales of manufacturing production for export increased by 11% and sales to the domestic market by 14% on year.

Compared to the previous month, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production in November 2018 increased by 5%, while manufacturing production rose by 4% on month.

Compared to November 2017, electricity production decreased by 3%.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estonia


