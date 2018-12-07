Energy and fuel costs behind much of inflation to November

The consumer price index (CPI) in Estonia rose year-on-year (y-o-y) by 3.4% in November, and was affected primarily by changes in fuel and energy prices including electricity and gas.

According to the data, released by Statistics Estonia, services saw double the y-o-y CPI rise at 5%, compared with goods (2.5%). Regulated prices of goods rose by 7.5% over the same period, with non-regulated prices rising by 2.2% at the same time.

Nearly a quarter of the total increase was the result of price increases in electricity, gas and other fuels and energy sources, according to Statistics Estonia.

A breakdown of CPI rises in the sector y-o-y is as follows:

Solid fuels 23.3% Household electricity 16.9% Diesel 10.2% Gas 8.8% Petrol 8.1% Heating energy 5.7%

Another sector to contribute to overall CPI y-o-y rises was food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed a ninth of the total increase. The biggest y-o-y price increases were seen in fresh vegetables (19%), ready-made meals (13%) and potatoes (11%). Conversely, prices fell in sugar (20%), fresh fish and butter (both 11%).

The CPI fell by 0.5% on the previous month, October 2018. Over the month's timeframe the CPI was most influenced by changes in transport prices. Plane tickets bought in November were 37% lower than October, with petrol and diesel falling by 2.8% and 1.6% over the same period. This was counterbalanced by a rise of 4.2% in electricity prices to households, and a 2.3% rise in heating energy, between October and November, as the winter heating season arrived.

