Retail trade turnover continues to grow in October

According to Statistics Estonia, in October 2018 the turnover of retail trade enterprises reached €613.9 million. Turnover increased by 3% at constant prices compared to October 2017.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 9% compared to October 2017. Turnover increased in most economic activities except for stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, where the turnover was smaller than the year before.

Turnover increased the most in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and related accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., with sales increasing by 20% year on year. A higher than average increase in turnover was registered also in chemists' and stores selling cosmetics, namely by 14%.

The turnover of grocery stores increased by 1% compared to October 2017.

The turnover of enterprises in retail sales of automotive fuel decreased by 8% compared to October of the previous year. The turnover fall of these enterprises was affected by the continuing price increase of automotive fuel.

Compared to the previous month, in October the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 4%. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, turnover remained at the same level compared to the previous month. In the first ten months of 2018 (January–October), the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

