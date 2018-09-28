August retail turnover up 2% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in August increased by 2% on year at constant prices.

In August 2018, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was €619.7 million.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 4% compared to August 2017. Turnover increased in five and decreased in two economic activities. Turnover increased the most in stores selling via mail order or the internet, with sales increasing 15% in a year. Turnover likewise increased in other non-specialised stores (e.g. department stores) selling predominantly manufactured goods (11% growth), in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics (9% growth), in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, and toys, (4% growth), and in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (2% growth).

Compared to last August, turnover decreased in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale) and in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear.

The turnover of grocery stores increased by 1% compared to August 2017.

The turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel decreased by 4% compared to August of the previous year.

Compared to the previous month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in August decreased by 1%. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, turnover increased by 0.5% compared to the previous month. In the first eight months of 2018, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 0.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!