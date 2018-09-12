news

Over 1,500 young people find summer work in retail ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
The Maxima chain of supermarkets hired over 500 young people over the summer.
The Maxima chain of supermarkets hired over 500 young people over the summer. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
Business

More than 1,500 young people found seasonal work in Estonia's retail sector this summer, nearly one tenth of whom will continue working either part- or full-time following the end of the season.

Supermarket chain Maxima provided the most summer jobs, hiring over 500 young people for the season. Prisma, Selver and COOP supermarkets hired more than 200 each, while filling station chain Circle K and Rimi supermarkets employed over 100 young people each over the summer.

Other retail chains, ranging from apparel to hardware stores, offered dozens of summer jobs each.

According to Estonian Traders Association (EKL) CEO Nele Peil, retail also provided many young people with their first job experience.

The young seasonal employees worked primarily in stocking, but also in customer service and other positions.

Peil noted that the seasonal workers help alleviate businesses' workloads, as summer is prime holiday time for many stores' permanent employees.

"On the other hand, we need to take into account that insofar as all new employees are provided with thorough training, this accounts for a substantial part of summer workers' period of employment," she explained. "This means a little bit of extra work on the part of permanent employees, at least initially. At the same time, many young people return next summer, and in that case they have already completed their training."

Nearly one tenth of young people to work summer jobs in retail end up continuing to work, many of them part-time and on the side while in school.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

retailjobsemployment


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:53

MEP Paet demands release of Reuters journalists imprisoned in Myanmar

11.09

Kaljulaid on e-residency: Cooperation with private sector important

11.09

Estonia's Cybernetica to develop data exchange system for Greenland

11.09

Facebook shuts down Estonian group promoting MMS

11.09

Hendrik Agur leaves Pro Patria for Estonia 200

11.09

Chief Justice Pikamäe nominated next Estonian EU advocate general

11.09

Kaljulaid to meet Chinese president, PM next week

11.09

Interior minister would allow immigration by sector

FEATURE
BUSINESS
11.09

Finance Ministry sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.6%

11.09

OEG shareholders approve squeeze-out at €1.40 per share

11.09

Kaljulaid to meet Chinese president, PM next week

11.09

Interior minister would allow immigration by sector

10.09

Fuel exports, imports boost trade in July, trade deficit at €137 million

09.09

Swine fever annihilates Estonian pig farms

08.09

Danske chief says laundered money nearly €130 billion

07.09

PPA say no to ID card compromise, Gemalto still hope for accord with state

Opinion
12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:25

Tartu Airport passenger numbers remain on decline

16:42

European Parliament approves copyright law proposed by Estonia's Ansip

15:48

Taavi Veskimägi: Parliamentary salaries not attracting the best

14:42

Estonian Institute hosts expat programs starting September

13:50

R&D Council: National priorities needed for European research funding

12:48

Luik: No cyberattack against NATO has yet constituted act of war

11:52

Over 1,500 young people find summer work in retail

10:49

Woodward: In Baltic war, Russia willing to use nuclear weapons against NATO

09:51

Jaan Männik decides against running in election as EKRE member

08:53

MEP Paet demands release of Reuters journalists imprisoned in Myanmar

11.09

Kaljulaid on e-residency: Cooperation with private sector important

11.09

Estonia's Cybernetica to develop data exchange system for Greenland

11.09

Finance Ministry sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.6%

11.09

Facebook shuts down Estonian group promoting MMS

11.09

Hendrik Agur leaves Pro Patria for Estonia 200

11.09

OEG shareholders approve squeeze-out at €1.40 per share

11.09

Chief Justice Pikamäe nominated next Estonian EU advocate general

11.09

Kaljulaid to meet Chinese president, PM next week

11.09

Interior minister would allow immigration by sector

11.09

Palo: Current government coalition to last through election

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: