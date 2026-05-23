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New law may permit 16-year-olds to serve alcohol in cafés, restaurants

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Outdoor café in Tallinn's Old Town during summer (picture is illustrative).
Outdoor café in Tallinn's Old Town during summer (picture is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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A bill is currently at the Riigikogu which, if it passes, will allow 16- and 17-year-old wait staff to serve alcoholic drinks.

Proponents say the change will give employers more flexibility and expand youth job opportunities.

At present, the minimum age at which staff can serve alcohol is the same as the legal age to purchase it in stores: 18.

Karl Astok, co-owner of the Kolm Tilli restaurant in Tallinn, said the planned legislative change offers an opportunity to review work organization flows. The restaurant already employs over-16s, who cannot serve alcohol under current law.

"Up to now, this option has not existed so we have not used it. We will have to discuss within our team whether there is a need for it. If there is a need, and the law allows it, then why not? I think we have been hiring minors and offering them their first work experience for almost three or four years now. We see enormous potential in this, especially in terms of giving young people their first work experience," Astok told ERR.

Astok added the eatery has never had major problems finding employees.

Under current law, servers under the age of 18 may not serve alcoholic drinks. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Lisete, 17, works as a server and shared her experience, noting her age initially made it harder to get a job at a restaurant or café.

"In my opinion, if you are not allowed to have anything to do with alcohol, it is actually difficult to get a job anywhere. I applied to cafés myself and was not hired there either, because some coffee drinks contain alcohol and I am not allowed to prepare them. I have been working in catering since October and since the beginning of May I have been working in a pub. Alcohol is part of everyday life in a pub, but in catering there is no cocktail preparation; that happens very rarely. Primarily, you just clear empty bottles from tables and bring out the new ones," Lisete said.

Cathy Vivien Vahi, head of youth development at the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa), said many young people are currently actively looking for summer jobs, adding the service sector is one of the main fields they focus on. She said the proposed law change will help with searches.

"Employers are increasingly willing to give young people opportunities and they themselves see more and more value in it. If the law creates broader limits within a safe framework, employers will be more willing to hire young people and offer them these jobs," Vahi said.

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Editor: Andrew Whytez, Mari Peegel

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