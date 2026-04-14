X!

Some Estonian youth unaware they've joined pension system

News
Violetta Platonova
Violetta Platonova Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

In Estonia, the second pension pillar is formally voluntary; however, a "default" principle applies: if a person does not make a choice themselves, they are automatically enrolled in the system, and a pension fund is assigned at random.

"As a result, many young people become participants in the funded pension system without even realizing it," said Violetta Platonova, Head of Private Clients at LHV Bank, in an ERR broadcast.

While a person is not employed, this has no practical consequences—no money is contributed. However, once a first salary is received, mandatory contributions begin, and that is precisely when it becomes important to check where the money is going and whether the chosen fund meets personal expectations.

"In other words, the most suitable fund may not have been selected. That's why young people who are planning to enter the workforce, or who are already working but are not aware that they are contributing to the second pension pillar, should familiarize themselves with information about the funds and make a choice that works in their favor," Platonova said.

This can be done either immediately after turning 18 or later through the pension portal or a bank. If necessary, the fund can be changed: new contributions will start going to the new fund the following month, while the transfer of previously accumulated assets takes place according to established rules.

The bank representative emphasized that when choosing a fund, it is important to consider its performance, level of risk, and the time remaining until retirement. Young people are generally advised to consider higher-risk options; thanks to a long investment horizon, this may lead to higher returns.

Experts stress that the key point is not to leave the decision to chance and to consciously review at least once how future retirement savings are being built. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Anna Mišina, Argo Ideon

Source: ERR Radio 4

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Estonian husband and wife duo set Hanover Marathon PBs

16:25

Two bite-sized concerts launch new classical series in Tallinn Tuesday

16:02

Estonian swimming body condemns Russian athletes being allowed to compete under own flag

15:43

Tartu workshop helps locals build birdhouses for spring

15:29

System error sends 2,550 false zero scores to Tartu University applicants

15:10

Some Estonian youth unaware they've joined pension system

14:59

Tallinn dismisses director of after‑school program over violations Updated

14:32

Narva's politicians file corruption allegation complaints against each other

14:15

Urmas Paet: Don't let EU expansion hopes lead to disappointment

13:44

Survey: 65 percent use smartphones while driving despite knowing risks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.04

Estonia caught a record number of Russian collaborators in 2025 Updated

13.04

France asks Estonia to rename communist crimes museum to include Nazi victims

13.04

Photos: Large waves have appeared on Tallinn's historic Town Hall Square

13.04

Estonians running cars on cooking oil in the face of soaring diesel prices

13.04

ISS: Russian MFA sends protest note over Estonian algae

13.04

Does Estonia have too many shops?

11.04

Navy commander: We won't detain Russian 'shadow fleet' ships due to escalation fears

13.04

Tick-borne disease risks in Estonia vary sharply by region

13.04

Ülemiste mall bomb suspect charged with attempted murder

12.04

Debris from suspected Ukrainian drone found on Estonian beach

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo