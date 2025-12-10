X!

Ministry considers abolishing free regional bus travel for pensioners and students

Tartu Bus Station.
Tartu Bus Station. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
As part of the public transport reforms that are set to be discussed by the cabinet, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture is considering a proposal to introduce discounted regional transport tickets for pensioners and students, in place of free travel.

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture has now submitted its materials for the long-planned public transport reforms to the government cabinet for discussion. As part of the reforms, discussions are underway on how to limit the increase in public transport system maintenance costs.

Both transport operators and the public transport centers responsible for the operation of Estonia's county lines have suggested that increasing passenger contributions could be considered as a potential solution. In other words, ticket revenues ought to be higher and, discounted tickets could be introduced instead of free travel.

"This is not a decision or the chosen direction, but just one option, the impact, necessity, and suitability of which, we want to discuss thoroughly in partnership," Sigrid Soomlais, deputy secretary general for regional development, told ERR.

No decision has been made yet, Soomlais added.

"These discussions will begin at the start of the new year, and our goal is to evaluate all possible alternatives – cost savings, service optimization, and possible changes to the ticket system. We want to do this transparently and in cooperation with local governments, public transport centers, carriers and other partners," Soomlais said.

According to Soomlais, it is clear that the current situation, whereby costs are increasing each year, cannot continue. "Users are also increasingly expecting a more stable service, better connections and more reliable routes. This means that we have to jointly look at today's costs and how to make the service more sustainable in the long term," she said.

Joint ticket system for Tallinn and Harju County already in operation

One change related to the public transport reform, which is already being implemented gradually, is the joint ticket system. It will first be introduced in Tallinn and Harju County in the first quarter of 2026.

"The joint ticket system will allow passengers to travel on trains, county buses, and Tallinn city trams and buses with a single ticket. The public transport card will remain in use under the new system, but additional digital options – a bank card and a dynamic QR code – will also be added in Harju County and Tallinn in the future," said Soomlais.

It is not yet clear when the system will be rolled out elsewhere.

"At the moment, it is not possible to say when the system will be expanded across Estonia. This is a component of the public transport reform goals, but we are moving forward with it step by step, starting in Harju County," said Soomlais.

Editor: Michael Cole, Marko Tooming

