September retail turnover growth up 3% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in September 2018 increased by 3% on year at constant prices, with growth accelerating slightly compared to the previous month, when turnover increased 2% on year.

In September 2018, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was €588.6 million.

The turnover growth in stores selling manufactured goods accelerated in September. While in August, the turnover of those stores increased by 4% compared to the same month of the previous year, in September, turnover increased by 8%. Turnover increased in all economic activities.

Turnover increased the most in other specialised stores, selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., where sales increased by nearly one fifth (18%) on year. A higher than average increase in turnover occurred also in stores selling via mail order or the internet (9% growth) and in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics (9% growth).

In September, the turnover of stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear and of stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale), which showed a slight decline in August, started to rise again, increasing by 3% and 1%, respectively, compared to the same month of the previous year. In September, turnover growth likewise continued in other non-specialised stores, such as department stores, selling predominantly manufactured goods (7% growth) as well as in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (5% growth).

The turnover of grocery stores, meanwhile, remained steady on year.

The turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel decreased by 6% compared to September of the previous year.

Compared to the previous month, in September, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 5%. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, turnover increased by 1% compared to the previous month. In the first nine months of 2018 (January-September), the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

