November 2018 retail turnover up 5% on year

Business
ERR News
Bookstores were among retailers to see their turnover increase in November 2018.
Bookstores were among retailers to see their turnover increase in November 2018. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday, in November 2018, the turnover of retail trade enterprises totalled €604 million, accelerating from 3% growth on year in October to 5% growth on year in November at constant prices.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased 10% compared to November 2017. Turnover increased in most economic activities, except in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sales (stalls, markets, direct sale), where it remained steady on year.

Turnover increased the most in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and computer accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., with sales increasing 15% on year. A higher than average increase in turnover was likewise recorded in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics (11%), as well as in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and construction materials (11%).

Supermarket turnover increased 3% on year, influenced in part by the low reference base of the previous year as well as a deceleration in the price increase of food products.

The turnover of businesses engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel, meanwhile, decreased 3% on year.

Compared to October 2018, retail trade turnover decreased 1% in November. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, turnover increased 2% on month. In the first 11 months of January, retail trade turnover increased 1% on year. 

Editor: Aili Vahtla

