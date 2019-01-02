Estonians spend most on alcohol per household in EU

Estonians spend a higher proportion of household outgoings on alcohol than anywhere else in the EU, according to Eurostat data, although the figure has dropped slightly.

In 2017, 5.2% of household expenditure went on alcohol, according to the data, compared with an average of 1.6% across the EU In absolute terms, household expenditure on alcohol was €622.3 million. This figure does not include spend in hotels and restaurants, however.

Across the EU, total household expenditure was a reported €130 billion, making Estonia's proportion less than 0.5% of the total. On the other hand, since the EU's population is estimated at 512.6 million, with 1.3 million people, or around 0.25% of the total population, Estonian households are consuming a disproportionate amount by that estimate also.

The other two Baltic states, Latva and Lithuania, were close behind with alcohol making up 4.9% and 4% of household expenditure respectively, and Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary were all above the 3% mark.

Estonia's consumption dropped slightly, by 0.4%, on 2016. Rises in alcohol excise duties in recent years have probably been a factor in reduced expenditure, though this has also had the effect of driving trade south of the border with Latvia, where alcohol prices are lower.