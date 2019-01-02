news

Estonians spend most on alcohol per household in EU ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Estonians spend more per household on alcohol than anywhere else in the EU (picture is illustrative).
Estonians spend more per household on alcohol than anywhere else in the EU (picture is illustrative). Source: TASS/Scanpix
News

Estonians spend a higher proportion of household outgoings on alcohol than anywhere else in the EU, according to Eurostat data, although the figure has dropped slightly.

In 2017, 5.2% of household expenditure went on alcohol, according to the data, compared with an average of 1.6% across the EU In absolute terms, household expenditure on alcohol was €622.3 million. This figure does not include spend in hotels and restaurants, however.

Across the EU, total household expenditure was a reported €130 billion, making Estonia's proportion less than 0.5% of the total. On the other hand, since the EU's population is estimated at 512.6 million, with 1.3 million people, or around 0.25% of the total population, Estonian households are consuming a disproportionate amount by that estimate also.

The other two Baltic states, Latva and Lithuania, were close behind with alcohol making up 4.9% and 4% of household expenditure respectively, and Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary were all above the 3% mark.

Estonia's consumption dropped slightly, by 0.4%, on 2016. Rises in alcohol excise duties in recent years have probably been a factor in reduced expenditure, though this has also had the effect of driving trade south of the border with Latvia, where alcohol prices are lower.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

statistics estoniaestonia in the eualcohol consumption in estoniahousehold consumption of alcohol in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
09:47

Kontaveit beats world number seven en route to Brisbane quarter finals

09:14

West coast under storm warnings, some ferry services disrupted

01.01

Gallery and video | Freedom Square concert and fireworks

01.01

President calls for unity, mutual appreciation in New Year speech

31.12

In New Year's Eve greeting, Ratas emphasises importance of all Estonians

31.12

Centre, Reform remain biggest political parties at end of 2018

31.12

Full Speed Ahead, Estonia! celebration to connect towns on New Year's Eve

31.12

Tammist meets with UAE Minister of State, talks Expo, flights, IT companies

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
31.12

Electricity prices for private consumer reach record high

31.12

Over 20,000 third-country nationals in Estonia for short-term employment

30.12

Rimi: Estonian service sector short 2,000 workers

29.12

Talks on extending Kiev-Riga rail route to Tallinn to begin next month

29.12

Enterprise Estonia to open representation in New York

28.12

Otepää defying former foreign minister on Chechen tourism

27.12

Elering: Russia may seek fees for system services in future

23.12

Web app provides public info on Port of Tallinn passengers

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:54

Integration Foundation relocates to Narva

16:31

Denmark may overhaul finance authority in wake of Danske case

15:50

Residence permit applications already exceed entire 2019 immigration quota

15:13

Opinion: Estonia 200 leader means well, but could actions benefit EKRE?

14:46

Culture.ee's full list of 2019 Estonian festivals

14:11

Estonians spend most on alcohol per household in EU

13:17

Lt. Col. Jüri Kadak dies at 77

12:19

Eiki Nestor: A mind is like a parachute, it doesn't work if it isn't open

11:32

November 2018 retail turnover up 5% on year

10:45

First 'Live from the News Building' of year looks at what 2019 may bring

10:04

Smaller parties to lock in candidate lists this month

09:47

Kontaveit beats world number seven en route to Brisbane quarter finals

09:14

West coast under storm warnings, some ferry services disrupted

08:47

Free Party MP took Riigikogu floor most in 2018, 2 Centre MPs not at all

01.01

Gallery and video | Freedom Square concert and fireworks

01.01

President calls for unity, mutual appreciation in New Year speech

31.12

In New Year's Eve greeting, Ratas emphasises importance of all Estonians

31.12

Centre, Reform remain biggest political parties at end of 2018

31.12

Full Speed Ahead, Estonia! celebration to connect towns on New Year's Eve

31.12

Tammist meets with UAE Minister of State, talks Expo, flights, IT companies

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: