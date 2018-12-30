news

SDE: Child poverty in Estonia has dropped to 3.2% ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Child benefits in Estonia help to cover the costs involved in raising a child.
Child benefits in Estonia help to cover the costs involved in raising a child. Source: Aivar Hommik
News

The latest data from Statistics Estonia indicates that child poverty in Estonia has continued to decrease, hitting a new low of 3.2%, the coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) said on Saturday, noting that the increase in child benefits plays an important role in this drop.

As of 1 January, child benefits for a family's first and second child will increase to €60 per month, and jump to €100 per month beginning with a family's third child.

"Absolute child poverty has decreased threefold in recent years," Minister of Health and Labour Riina Sikkut (SDE) said. "While some 10% of Estonian children lived in absolute poverty in 2014, by 2017, the absolute child poverty rate had declined to 3.2%."

Allowances and benefits have an important role to play in reducing child poverty. In 2017, various allowances reduced the rate of child poverty by 7.3%.

The minister also highlighted that the state continues to pay a monthly benefit of €300 to families raising three or more children.

According to Ms Sikkut, the costs related to raising a child should be borne by society together, and Estonia's nex step should be to relieve parents of the burden of kindergarten fees.

"When school and university are free of charge, having a child attend kindergarten should not place a great financial strain on families either," the minister said.

The SDE said that as the cost of raising a child continues to increase, child benefits should likewise increase in Estonia as well. The junior coalition party is seeking an increase in the child benefit paid out to a family's first and second children from €60 to €100 per month.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

benefitssocial democratic partychild poverty


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
28.12

Election 2019: Will current party support stay set in stone?

28.12

Otepää defying former foreign minister on Chechen tourism

28.12

Athlete of the Year winners are javelin thrower, speed skater and WRC pair

28.12

2018 Jõulutunnel charity telethon raises €294,935, exceeding 2017 donations

28.12

Number of Narva city councillors against dropping Communist street names

28.12

Negotiations over land along extended border strip proving difficult

28.12

2019 general election: Independents likely to run, unlikely to get elected

28.12

NATO jets intercept three Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

Estonia 100
Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

FEATURE
BUSINESS
28.12

Otepää defying former foreign minister on Chechen tourism

27.12

Elering: Russia may seek fees for system services in future

23.12

Web app provides public info on Port of Tallinn passengers

21.12

Enefit Green borrows €260 million to refinance Nelja Energia debt

21.12

GoTrack to build Riisipere-Turba railway for €3.4 million

21.12

Paper: State to impose strict limitations on use of agricultural land

21.12

Prices of flats and houses continue to increase in third quarter

20.12

Government presented with anti-money laundering proposals

Culture
2019 Elections
Child benefits in Estonia help to cover the costs involved in raising a child.

SDE: Child poverty in Estonia has dropped to 3.2%

The latest data from Statistics Estonia indicates that child poverty in Estonia has continued to decrease, hitting a new low of 3.2%, the coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) said on Saturday, noting that the increase in child benefits plays an important role in this drop.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:47

Margus Hunt in season finale playoffs bid

15:29

Rimi: Estonian service sector short 2,000 workers

13:12

Belgium reviewing smartphone use by troops, including in Baltics

11:03

SDE: Child poverty in Estonia has dropped to 3.2%

29.12

Estonian films attract more than 600,000 viewers in 2018

29.12

Paper: 80 years since 10,000 Estonians killed in Soviet Great Purge

29.12

Talks on extending Kiev-Riga rail route to Tallinn to begin next month

29.12

Enterprise Estonia to open representation in New York

28.12

Samost and Sildam to see 2018 out with two-hour special

28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

28.12

Tartu city residents pick pulp mill halting as event of the year

28.12

Election 2019: Will current party support stay set in stone?

28.12

Interview: Helena Maria Reisner on being a child star

28.12

Otepää defying former foreign minister on Chechen tourism

28.12

Athlete of the Year winners are javelin thrower, speed skater and WRC pair

28.12

2018 Jõulutunnel charity telethon raises €294,935, exceeding 2017 donations

28.12

Number of Narva city councillors against dropping Communist street names

28.12

Negotiations over land along extended border strip proving difficult

28.12

2019 general election: Independents likely to run, unlikely to get elected

28.12

Tommy Cash: Charli XCX herself wanted to perform with me in Tallinn

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: