Eurostat: Risk of poverty among Estonian pensioners highest in EU ({{commentsTotal}})

The proportion of pensioners at risk of poverty in Estonia is the highest among the European Union's members, data of Eurostat statistics for 2017 shows.

In most of the 27 EU member states for which data is available for the year 2017, the proportion of pensioners at risk of poverty lies between 10 and 25%. The four countries with an at-risk-of-poverty rate above 30% in 2017 were Estonia with 46%, Latvia with 43.7%, Lithuania with 36.7% and Bulgaria with 32.4%.

In contrast, the lowest rates in 2017 were in France at 7%, in Slovakia at 7.6%, and in Denmark, Hungary and Luxembourg all at 9%.

The proportion of pensioners at risk of poverty in the European Union in 2017 was estimated to be 14.2% overall, which is slightly above the 13.8% determined for 2016. The rate has gradually increased since 2013, when it was 12.6%.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

eurostatpovertypensionpoverty in estonia


